Clubhouse Users Can Now Send Direct Messages With New Feature 'Backchannel'

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 1:52am   Comments
The audio-based social media startup Clubhouse on Wednesday officially revealed its direct messaging feature called “Backchannel,” adding a new dimension to its voice-only network.

What Happened: Backchannel will allow users to send direct messages to each other or in a group, in a text only format.

In a LIVE room, speakers can accept text-based questions and listeners can now submit questions, even if they are not able to come up on stage.

Clubhouse claims it had accidentally leaked the direct messaging feature to a select group of users last month. The San Francisco-based startup said it is working on more features.

Why It Matters: Clubhouse, a little-more-than-a-year-old buzzy app, has stirred rival social media companies such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft Corp-owned (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to build their own versions of audio social media apps.

The startup shot to prominence after securing endorsements and appearances from celebrities such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg.

See Also: Clubhouse Adds 1 Million Users On Android In A Week

Clubhouse surpassed the 10 million subscriber mark for iOS in February, according to data from SensorTower, an app-data research firm. 

A month ago, Clubhouse said it has doubled its subscriber base to more than two million new users on the Android mobile operating system, an Alphabet Inc-owned (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), weeks after it was made available to users outside the iOS ecosystem.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Audio Social Media Clubhouse podcasts social media

