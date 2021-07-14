WiSA Increases 2021 Web Visitor Forecast 100% to 2 Million from 1 Million, Reflecting Significant Q2 Traffic and Continued Category Momentum Fueled by the Wave Marketing Program

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today increased expectations for 2021 web visitors from 1 million to 2 million driven by the WiSA Wave marketing initiative. In the first half of 2021, the Association web traffic reached nearly 900,000 visitors, growing over 1000% compared to the same period last year.

Consumers continue to use WiSA’s website to learn about the wireless home cinema category, increasing their exposure to a vast and growing selection of WiSA member products during the critical buying decision process. During the week before Father’s Day, return-users comprised approximately 25% of WiSA’s traffic, outpacing the 21% return-users posted during the 2020 holiday season. These recent users averaged 1:52 minutes on site, further defining the WiSA site as a key point of information during their unique consumer journeys.

“We are thrilled to see the Wave initiative fueling so much interest in our category and driving so many individuals to points of education,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “With so many amazing new WiSA Certified™ products entering the market and creating great systems and complete home cinema bundles, it’s validating to see interest and enthusiasm growing at such a rapid rate. We believe these positive trends signal significant site visitation and sales activity during the 2021 holiday season.”

Providing customized campaigns and access to the Association’s robust consumer database and analytics, WiSA Wave presents Association members with supercharged digital marketing capabilities that accelerate product sales by leveraging WiSA’s growing digital audience. By spearheading the marketing and messaging of the wireless home cinema category, WiSA is garnering actionable analytics that are resulting in spikes in sales for its members. WiSA Wave has shown significant web traffic growth quarter to quarter and year over year since its inception in September 2020.