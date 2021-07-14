WiSA Increases 2021 Web Visitor Forecast 100% to 2 Million from 1 Million, Reflecting Significant Q2 Traffic and Continued Category Momentum Fueled by the Wave Marketing Program
Massive increase in web traffic and continued substantial repeat visitors show growing interest in the wireless home cinema category driven by WiSA and its members
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today increased expectations for 2021 web visitors from 1 million to 2 million driven by the WiSA Wave marketing initiative. In the first half of 2021, the Association web traffic reached nearly 900,000 visitors, growing over 1000% compared to the same period last year.
Consumers continue to use WiSA’s website to learn about the wireless home cinema category, increasing their exposure to a vast and growing selection of WiSA member products during the critical buying decision process. During the week before Father’s Day, return-users comprised approximately 25% of WiSA’s traffic, outpacing the 21% return-users posted during the 2020 holiday season. These recent users averaged 1:52 minutes on site, further defining the WiSA site as a key point of information during their unique consumer journeys.
“We are thrilled to see the Wave initiative fueling so much interest in our category and driving so many individuals to points of education,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “With so many amazing new WiSA Certified™ products entering the market and creating great systems and complete home cinema bundles, it’s validating to see interest and enthusiasm growing at such a rapid rate. We believe these positive trends signal significant site visitation and sales activity during the 2021 holiday season.”
Providing customized campaigns and access to the Association’s robust consumer database and analytics, WiSA Wave presents Association members with supercharged digital marketing capabilities that accelerate product sales by leveraging WiSA’s growing digital audience. By spearheading the marketing and messaging of the wireless home cinema category, WiSA is garnering actionable analytics that are resulting in spikes in sales for its members. WiSA Wave has shown significant web traffic growth quarter to quarter and year over year since its inception in September 2020.
As traffic continues to grow, WiSA is now expecting 300,000 web visitors in Q3 and 850,000 in Q4 2021, bringing the total 2021 expectations to 2 million.
Summit Wireless Virtual Roadshow
Hear more about WiSA Wave on July 15 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time) here.
About WiSA, LLC
WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.
About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.
* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.
© 2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting Summit Wireless’ business including, current macroeconomic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with our design wins; our rate of growth; our ability to predict customer demand for our existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; consumer demand conditions affecting our customer’s end markets; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition; technological, regulatory and legal developments; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in Summit Wireless’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
