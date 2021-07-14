 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SpartanNash To Open Micro-Fulfillment Center In Caledonia, Michigan

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
Share:
SpartanNash To Open Micro-Fulfillment Center In Caledonia, Michigan
  • Food distributor and grocery store retailer SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) is planning to open a Micro-Fulfillment Center in Caledonia, Michigan, on July 26, 2021.
  • The 55,000-square-foot facility will have 16,000 products and pick and pack Fast Lane orders for 24 Ada Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, and Forest Hills Foods stores throughout West Michigan.
  • "The Micro-Fulfillment Center is an exciting investment designed to further elevate the Fast Lane shopping experience as we strive to continuously improve our fulfillment speed and product availability,” said CEO Tony Sarsam.
  • The Micro-Fulfillment Center will support more than 1,000 Fast Lane orders daily once fully operational.
  • Once a Fast Lane order is picked and packed at the Micro-Fulfillment Center, it is delivered directly to a store for curbside pickup or to the shopper's home.
  • Price action: SPTN shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $18.55 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPTN)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: SpartanNash
Amazon Uses Clout To Buy Stake In Supplier Companies At Discount: WSJ
SpartanNash: Return On Capital Employed Insights
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
SpartanNash: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com