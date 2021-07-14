 Skip to main content

MeaTech, Tiv Ta'am Partner To Develop Cultivated Meat Products

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITC) has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Israeli supermarket chain Tiv Ta'am to cooperate in the joint development of cultivated meat products.
  • The agreement will include cooperation on research, establishing a production facility for cultivated meat products, and granting distribution and marketing rights.
  • The companies also agreed to discuss expanding cooperation in the production and marketing of cultivated meat products in the future, emphasizing cultivated pork.
  • Price action: MITC shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $7.34 on the last check Wednesday.

