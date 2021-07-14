Facebook, Instagram To Offer Over $1B To Eligible Creators Through 2022
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised to pay over $1 billion to creators on Facebook and Instagram through 2022.
- The new $1 billion investment will include new bonus programs for eligible creators on hitting certain milestones, Variety reports.
- It will also provide seed funding for creators to produce their content.
- Bonuses are available by invitation now to some creators on both Facebook and Instagram.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 1.13% at $348.11 on the last check Wednesday.
