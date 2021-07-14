Seanergy Enters Time Charter Agreement For M/V Worldship, New Financing Agreement Of $30.9M
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced a time charter for its Capesize vessel, the M/V Worldship, and concluded financing of two acquisitions.
- M/V Worldship has been fixed on a time charter with a U.S. commodity trading company at a gross daily rate of $31,750 for a period of about 12-16 months.
- The 2012-built Capesize M/V Hellasship and the 2010-built M/V Patriotship vessels were sold and chartered back with a Chinese financial institution for a five-year period, and the combined financing amount is $30.9 million.
- Price action: SHIP shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $1.055 on the last check Wednesday.
