 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vicinity Motor Receives $1M Order For Medium-Duty Electric Truck

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 1:23pm   Comments
Share:
Vicinity Motor Receives $1M Order For Medium-Duty Electric Truck
  • Electric, CNG and clean diesel vehicles supplier Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has received an initial order from a private operator in British Columbia for 10 VMC 1200 Class 3 Trucks valued over $1.0 million.
  • This order is scheduled for delivery in Q1 2022.
  • VMC 1200 is a medium-duty electric truck powered by a 150 kWh Li-Ion battery pack an electrical powertrain that provides up to 150 kW of power and 800 lb-ft of torque.
  • It has a 6,000-pound load capacity and an expected range of up to 150 miles on a single charge.
  • “We expect to see additional orders as we continue to introduce the VMC 1200 across our dealer network to potential customers in a market that sees over 400,000 vehicles sold per year,” said CEO William Trainer.
  • Price action: VEV shares are trading lower by 3.53% at $6.27 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VEV)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com