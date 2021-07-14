 Skip to main content

AgroFresh Expands Control-Tec Sustainability Systems Globally

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
  • Agriculture technology company AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: AGFS) has expanded the availability of Control-Tec sustainability technology systems across North America, South America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand following the implementation in Chile.
  • The customizable, automated post-harvest systems help packinghouse operators reduce water usage and increase the efficiency of the disease prevention process.
  • “Our line of Control-Tec equipment leverages the best in automation to save packers time, conserve resources and yield more precise results to bring high quality produce all the way to the consumer,” said CEO Clint Lewis.
  • AgroFresh's Control-Tec Cherry processing system has helped in water sustainability and fungicide reduction impact for Chilean processor and packer Premium Packaging Services (PPS).
  • Price action: AGFS shares are trading lower by 1.52% at $1.95 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

