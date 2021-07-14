Microsoft Brings Windows OS To The Cloud Via Windows 365 Launch
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched Windows 365, a cloud service introducing a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 to businesses of all sizes.
- Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft cloud, streaming the whole Windows experience from apps, data, and settings to personal or corporate devices.
- Secure by design and built with the principles of Zero Trust, Windows 365 secures and stores information in the cloud, providing a secure, productive experience.
- Windows 365 also creates a new hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC, which uses both the power of the cloud and the device's capabilities for a complete, personalized Windows experience.
- Microsoft brought the operating system to the cloud, providing organizations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location, CEO Satya Nadella said.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.57% at $282.57 on the last check Wednesday.
