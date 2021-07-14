Camouflaged Tesla Model 3 Seen Testing In India

Never quite able to make enough vehicles to meet its high demand, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is continuing its worldwide expansion with new factories nearing completion in Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas.

Rumors have also been swirling of Tesla's eventual entry into India. Back in April, it appeared Tesla was getting ready for a vehicle launch in India with new hires, a corporate office and a showroom in the country.

What Happened: Now Tesmanian has shared images of a Tesla Model 3 driving in India with a camo wrap. The Model 3 was seen driving in Pune, a city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. According to Tesmanian, Trade Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Tesla to consider building vehicles in the region. He said the cost of producing an electric vehicle for Tesla in India would be the cheapest in the world.

Image credit: motoroctane.com

Why it's important: According to Statista, India is the fifth-largest automobile market worldwide after Japan. Tesla already sells vehicles in the top four markets, with factories functioning or being built in three of those top four markets.

If Tesla could begin selling Model 3s in India, it would open up its product to many more potential customers. Even better, a factory in the region could lend to low cost manufacturing and faster, cheaper delivery times.

Benzinga's Take: While this is great news for potential customers in India, one wonders how Tesla will be able to fill the additional demand. According to rumors, Tesla's order backlog is months deep. Tesla will need its newest Gigafactories up and running soon to meet the extreme demand for its vehicles.

Photo: the Tesla Model 3. Courtesy of Tesla.