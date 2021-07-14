 Skip to main content

WATCH LIVE: Jerome Powell Testifies In Front Of Congress
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify Wednesday in front of the House financial services committee.

In prepared remarks, Powell reiterated that the economy is improving, but it will need to improve more for interest rates to rise. He also said inflation "will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating."

Powell is expected to begin speaking at 12 p.m. ET. The prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session with members of the committee. Watch the full live stream of the testimony below. 

