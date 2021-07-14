Hyzon Motors Signs Vehicle Supply Agreement With Coregas For Hydrogen-Powered Trucks
- Hyzon Motors Inc, which is going public via a SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DCRB), said its Australian subsidiary had signed a vehicle supply agreement with Coregas Pty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Limited (OTC: WFAFY).
- Hyzon will deliver two hydrogen fuel cell-powered prime movers to New South Wales, Australia.
- The Hyzon Hymax-450 prime movers are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2022.
- The prime movers will be integrated with Coregas' existing diesel fleet and transporting specialty gases, including hydrogen, to Coregas customers in Sydney and wider New South Wales.
- "Hyzon is proud to partner with Coregas in our shared effort to decarbonize Australia's heavy trucking industry," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight.
- Price action: DCRB shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $10.37 on the last check Wednesday.
