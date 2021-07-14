 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: KushCo Holdings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Share:

In Q3, KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) posted sales of $28.32 million. Earnings were up 4.55%, but KushCo Holdings still reported an overall loss of $5.00 million. In Q2, KushCo Holdings brought in $32.88 million in sales but lost $4.79 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, KushCo Holdings posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows KushCo Holdings is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In KushCo Holdings's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

KushCo Holdings reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.02/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.04/share.

 

Related Articles (KSHB)

The Week In Cannabis: New ETF, First Delivery App On Apple, FBI, Sundial, M&A And More
KushCo Q3 Revenue Jumps 27% YoY To $28.3M Thanks To Improved Cannabis Products Sales
KushCo Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
Watch Hexo Corp's CEO On Benzinga Cannabis Insider: A Billion-Dollar Startup Acquisition, ESG And More
MedMen, Item 9 Labs & EnWave Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 6, 2021
Cannabis Companies On The Move: Greenlane And KushCo Shareholders To Vote On Proposed Merger
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com