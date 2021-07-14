VERB, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM To Launch Live Interactive Streaming Channel For Shopping
- Verb Technology Co Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) and Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM partnered to launch a customized, interactive, and live-streaming channel, SHOP LIVE, unique to distributors known as UnFranchise Owners (UFOs).
- SHOP LIVE will allow each UFO to hold their live broadcast to talk about, demonstrate and sell products to their current and potential customers anytime, anyplace, 24/7.
- VERB has developed an easy-to-use app that creates a friction-free, fun, social, video-based sales experience that drives customer engagement, CEO Rory J. Cutaia said. The application also provides all of Market America Worldwide's UFOs real-time viewer engagement analytics for more effective follow-ups that drive sales conversion rates.
- Price action: VERB shares traded higher by 12.2% at $2.49 on the last check Wednesday.
