 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VERB, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM To Launch Live Interactive Streaming Channel For Shopping
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
VERB, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM To Launch Live Interactive Streaming Channel For Shopping
  • Verb Technology Co Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) and Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM partnered to launch a customized, interactive, and live-streaming channel, SHOP LIVE, unique to distributors known as UnFranchise Owners (UFOs).
  • SHOP LIVE will allow each UFO to hold their live broadcast to talk about, demonstrate and sell products to their current and potential customers anytime, anyplace, 24/7.
  • VERB has developed an easy-to-use app that creates a friction-free, fun, social, video-based sales experience that drives customer engagement, CEO Rory J. Cutaia said. The application also provides all of Market America Worldwide's UFOs real-time viewer engagement analytics for more effective follow-ups that drive sales conversion rates.
  • Price action: VERB shares traded higher by 12.2% at $2.49 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VERB)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Aspen Group Drops Following Q4 Results; Datasea Shares Surge
34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Citigroup Earnings Beat Expectations
What's Up With The Verb Technology Stock Rally?
VERB Rolls Out verbMAIL For Microsoft Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com