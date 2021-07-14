 Skip to main content

Akoustis Bags Order From Tier-1 PC Chipset Company For WiFi 6E Diplexer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
  • Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTSwon a development order for a WiFi 6E diplexer from a tier-1 personal computing chipset maker.
  • The financial terms of the order remain undisclosed.
  • The diplexer will leverage Akoustis' XBAW WiFi 6E filter technology. The first samples are likely to ship by Q1 CY22.
  • "The personal computing market is another significant opportunity for Akoustis as we are well positioned to meet the critical requirements including size reduction and spectrum selectivity for WiFi 6E", said CEO Jeff Shealy.
  • The company also plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of calendar 2021 to approximately 500 million filters per year.
  • Price action: AKTS shares traded higher by 1.64% at $9.91 on the last check Wednesday.

