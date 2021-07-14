 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 10:24am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) - P/E: 9.74
  2. ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) - P/E: 4.16
  3. Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) - P/E: 3.04
  4. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) - P/E: 8.0
  5. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) - P/E: 8.93

Triton International's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.91, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.7. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.1%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 4.19% last quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.49 in Q4 to 5.13 now. ZIM Integrated Shipping does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Digital Ally saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.08 in Q4 to 0.49 now. Digital Ally does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Louisiana-Pacific's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 3.01, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.94%, which has decreased by 0.57% from 1.51% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Huttig Building Products experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.01 in Q4 and is now 0.3. Huttig Building Products does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

