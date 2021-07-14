A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 2.71 Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) - P/E: 9.82 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.2 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 5.14 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 9.11

This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.69 in Q4 and is now 3.34. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Algonquin Power reported earnings per share at 0.2, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.21. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.33%, which has increased by 0.35% from 3.98% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Pampa Energia experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q4 and is now 0.58. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.05, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Suburban Propane Partners has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.02, which has increased by 231.15% compared to Q1, which was 0.61. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.12%, which has increased by 0.23% from last quarter's yield of 7.89%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.