 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jiuzi Shares Soar After Signing Partnership With China Petrol Technology For Battery Swap Stations

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Share:
Jiuzi Shares Soar After Signing Partnership With China Petrol Technology For Battery Swap Stations
  • New energy vehicles franchisor and retailer Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) has signed a letter of intent with China Petrol Technology Limited (CPT) to jointly build battery swap stations and battery management systems for electric vehicles (EV) across China.
  • Jiuzi and CPT will jointly invest up to $77.5 million (1$ = 6.45 CNY as of July 14) within three years on the EV technology R&D, and products offerings cover multi-standard EV battery swap station, battery management system, and software.
  • The companies will also start working on reforming CPT's existing gas station network and building trial battery swap stations within Jiuzi’s sales network.
  • The two parties plan to renovate and reform 300-500 CPT's gas stations in the next three years.
  • "A battery swap station with 25 batteries can generate over RMB 5 million revenue per year with only half of its utilization capacity. Deducting electricity, depreciation and labor costs, we estimate an annual profit of RMB 1.5-2 million per station, which will significantly boost to our future operating and financial performance," said Zhang, CEO, Director and Chairman of Jiuzi.
  • Price action: JZXN shares are trading higher by 34.6% in $6.33 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JZXN)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com