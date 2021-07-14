 Skip to main content

Central European CSP Picks Allot For Cybersecurity Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • A Central Europe mobile and fixed communications provider has selected Allot Ltd's (NASDAQ: ALLT) NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure solutions to provide cybersecurity services and parental controls to their consumer customers.
  • The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
  • The CSP and Allot will share recurring monthly revenue generated by the services.
  • NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform offering zero-touch, clientless operation without any application installation.
  • With the help of NetworkSecure, the service provider can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing, and ransomware.
  • Price action: ALLT shares traded higher by 1.65% at $19.14 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

