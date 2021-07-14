 Skip to main content

Velodyne Lidar, NVIDIA Metropolis Bond Over Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 8:28am   Comments
  • Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDRcollaborated with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Metropolis program for its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for traffic monitoring and analytics.
  • The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.
  • The Intelligent Infrastructure Solution combines Velodyne's lidar sensors and powerful AI software to monitor traffic networks and public spaces.
  • Velodyne's solution leverages the embedded NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module in its edge AI computing system to run the solution's proprietary 3D perception software, which can detect all road users in real-time.
  • Velodyne's Intelligent Infrastructure Solution pilot project is likely to deploy in Austin, Texas.
  • Price action: VLDR shares traded higher by 5.53% at $9.92, while NVDA was up 0.43% at $813.50 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

