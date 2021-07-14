CleanSpark Partners With ESG Crypto-Miner Coinmint
- Bitcoin miner Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) collaborated with environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) focused digital currency data center operator Coinmint to deploy nearly 25 MW of its Bitmain S19 Pro miners at a Coinmint operated location.
- The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.
- CleanSpark plans to deploy 750 PH/s in hashrate capacity at Coinmint's facility in Massena, New York, between July and September.
- Coinmint has agreed to provide 25 MW of power, operations support, and 98% uptime to support the hashrate.
- Cleanspark expects this agreement to rapidly increase its overall hashrate across all Bitcoin mining locations to 1.2 EH/s upon installation and maximize its Bitcoin production while maintaining ESG-based mining philosophy.
- Additionally, CleanSpark and Coinmint intend to reach 100% renewable power.
- Price action: CLSK shares traded higher by 0.41% at $14.85 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.