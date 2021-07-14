European OK's Use Of Saliva Samples With Hologic's Aptima COVID-19 Test
- Hologic Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) has obtained a CE Mark to use saliva samples with its Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay in Europe.
- The Aptima SARS-CoV-2 test is a molecular diagnostic assay that detects the pathogen's genetic material causing COVID-19.
- The test runs on the fully automated Panther system.
- Hologic has expanded its manufacturing capability to produce Aptima tests in large quantities and has shipped more than 100 million Aptima COVID-19 tests globally since the spring of 2020.
- Approximately 2,600 Panther systems have been installed in clinical diagnostic laboratories around the world.
- Price Action: HOLX shares closed at $68.65 on Tuesday.
