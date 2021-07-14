 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European OK's Use Of Saliva Samples With Hologic's Aptima COVID-19 Test

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:
European OK's Use Of Saliva Samples With Hologic's Aptima COVID-19 Test
  • Hologic Inc (NASDAQ: HOLXhas obtained a CE Mark to use saliva samples with its Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay in Europe. 
  • The Aptima SARS-CoV-2 test is a molecular diagnostic assay that detects the pathogen's genetic material causing COVID-19. 
  • The test runs on the fully automated Panther system.
  • Hologic has expanded its manufacturing capability to produce Aptima tests in large quantities and has shipped more than 100 million Aptima COVID-19 tests globally since the spring of 2020. 
  • Approximately 2,600 Panther systems have been installed in clinical diagnostic laboratories around the world.
  • Price Action: HOLX shares closed at $68.65 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOLX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 6, 2021
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com