scPharma's Furoscix Can Potentially Cut Hospital Admission/Readmission Costs For Heart Failure Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 6:28am   Comments
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPHannounced top-line results from its FREEDOM-HF study evaluating overall and heart failure-related costs of treating congestion in patients with chronic heart failure. 
  • Patients were treated with the Company's investigational Furoscix, post-discharge from the emergency department, compared to a historical comparator group treated with intravenous furosemide in the inpatient hospital setting.
  • Due to a statistically significant reduction observed in 30-day heart failure-related costs in patients who received Furoscix in the interim analysis, enrollment was stopped early.
  • The mean difference in heart failure-related costs between the two groups was $17,753 per study subject, favoring the Furoscix group.
  • Subjects who received Furoscix did not require an initial heart failure hospitalization, and all but one remained out of the hospital for heart failure for the subsequent 30-day period.
  • In the comparator group, 100% of the patients were initially hospitalized, and 10.6% had a heart failure-related readmission.
  • The most common adverse events with Furoscix were infusion site pain, bruising, and dizziness, with no serious adverse events observed.
  • scPharmaceuticals' management will host a conference call and live webcast today at 8:30 am ET.
  • Price Action: SCPH shares are up 4.56% at $6.88 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

