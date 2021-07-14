ZoomInfo Raises $300M Via Senior Notes In Downsized Offering To Refinance Debt
- Subscription-based software as a service company ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) subsidiaries, ZoomInfo Technologies LLC, and ZoomInfo Finance Corp priced the offering of an additional $300 million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2029.
- The company downsized the offering from $350 million on Feb. 2.
- Together with additional term loans incurred under its existing first lien credit agreement, the offering proceeds will serve to repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under the first lien credit agreement, pay the transaction fees and expenses, and general corporate purposes.
- ZoomInfo held $738.7 million in long-term debt as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: ZI shares closed lower by 0.19% at $52.93 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.