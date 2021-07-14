Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices have been accelerating, including a 0.8% headline increase in May. Analysts, however, expect prices rising 0.5% for June.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the US will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets