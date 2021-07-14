Lucid Motors Says On Track To Begin Production, Deliveries Later This Year

Lucid Motors, the luxury electric vehicle maker, which is set to go public through a SPAC merger with Michael Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), said on Tuesday it is on track to begin production and deliveries this year.

What Happened: CEO Peter Rawlinson told investors during a call that the EV maker has completed the pre-production phase after a series of delays and the company is on track to begin production and deliveries in the second half of the year.

The California-based company also plans to accelerate its factory expansion to meet demand and add a dedicated assembly line for its next model, an electric SUV.

Lucid shareholders are due to vote on its listing on July 22.

Why It Matters: Lucid is among a host of EV startups that have taken the SPAC route to go public, many of which have gotten themselves muddled in controversies. Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV), Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) have all come under intense investor scrutiny following SEC investigations, short-seller reports, or production delays.

Rawlinson, an ex-Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) engineer, has claimed his company's first all-electric Lucid Air luxury sedan has secured over 10,000 ‘bona fide’ orders with appropriate deposits, some over $7,000.

Price Action: CCIV shares closed 3.50% lower at $25.91 on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Lucid