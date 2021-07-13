Samsara And EVgo Partner To Push For More Commercial EVs

Samsara and EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) announced Tuesday a partnership aimed at supporting companies deploying, managing, charging and maintaining electric vehicles.

The partnership gives Samsara's commercial fleet customers access to EVgo's network of 800 fast-charging stations across the U.S. EVgo is also the first EV partner on Samsara's Experts Marketplace, a network of certified implementation experts.

"The transportation market is electrifying at a rapid pace. Electric vehicles provide an incredible opportunity for commercial fleets when it comes to making a sustainable impact," Jonathan Levy, chief commercial officer at EVgo, said in a statement. "Samsara serves more than 20,000 customers across industries that are ripe for electrification."

Los Angeles-based EVgo is a builder, owner and operator of EV fast-charging stations in 65 cities across 34 states in the U.S. The company has more than 250,000 customers.

San Francisco-based Samsara provides software and sensors to monitor and manage commercial fleets and industrial operations, with customers in the energy, food and beverage, construction and manufacturing, and transportation industries.

"Fleet electrification is top of mind for a number of our transportation customers, but the process of adopting EVs can present unique operational challenges," Christopher Mozzocchi, director of OEM products and ecosystem integrations at Samsara, said in a statement. "Partnering with EVgo will ensure our customers have the expertise and EV infrastructure needed to meet their sustainability goals."

EVgo provides several options for light-, medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial fleets to electrify, including public fast charging, dedicated charging hubs and fleet depots, according to a release.

In April, GM (NYSE: GM) launched a connected EV charging station program called Ultium Charge 360, partnering with seven charging network providers — including EVgo — to provide fleets with access to nearly 60,000 chargers in the U.S. and Canada.

EVgo went public July 2 and began trading on the Nasdaq after the completion of a merger with a listed special purpose acquisition company, Climate Real Impact Solutions II.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Mexico trade boomed in May, but profit margins tightening

Exports of commercial vehicles from Mexico jump 277%

Small and midsize businesses still recovering from supply chain disruptions

Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay