Goodyear Develops Airless Tire For Autonomous Vehicle Transportation

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GThas developed a non-pneumatic (airless) tire (NPT) and wheel assembly to support autonomous vehicle transportation in a city setting for in-field use with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA).
  • Goodyear and Local Motors have tested an Olli shuttle supported by the NPT for the past three years.
  • Goodyear and Local Motors will gather experiential data from the JTA, looking for viewpoints on ride comfort, noise, and other variables.
  • While the testing phase will reveal more about non-pneumatic tires, airless tires may offer sustainable, maintenance-free, and longer-lasting options.
  • "This is an important milestone as we look to advance mobility today and as we look to introduce the first completely sustainable and maintenance-free tires by the end of the decade," said Michael Rachita, Goodyear's senior program manager, non-pneumatic tires.
  • Price action: GT shares are trading lower by 2.67% at $16.57 on the last check Tuesday.

