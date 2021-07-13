Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For iPhone 12 At Premium Versus Third Party Products: TechCrunch
- Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) MagSafe Battery Pack went up for pre-order online today for $99, with an estimated arrival of Jul 19, TechCrunch reports.
- The new pack comes in white (with a subtly gray Apple logo on the back) and provides up to 15W wireless charging.
- The pack itself charges via the Lightning port. Users can plug it in with the phone attached for a quicker charge to both the pack and battery at once.
- The product commands a premium versus Anker and Mophie's products, ranging between $45-$50 range for a 5,000 mAh battery.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.79% at $145.63 on the last check Tuesday.
