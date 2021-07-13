China Grants Two Patents To WISeKey
- China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) granted two patents to cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY).
- The patents protect inventions in the domain of Semiconductors NFC tags for intelligent packaging, brand protection, and customer engagement applications.
- WISeKey's NanoSeal and VaultIC lines of secure NFC chips offer security, cloud-based authentication, traceability, and consumer engagement.
- The NFC chips' cryptographic functions help brands replace traditional non-secure QR code scanning or basic NFC tags.
- Price action: WKEY shares traded higher by 0.42% at $7.10 on the last check Tuesday.
