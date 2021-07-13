 Skip to main content

Tecogen Secures Chiller Order For Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Massachusetts

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
  • Tecogen Inc (OTC: TGEN) announced an order for two 300-ton Tecochill chillers for an indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Massachusetts.
  • This order brings the total installed capacity of Tecochill chillers sold to cannabis cultivation facilities to 10,850 tons.
  • These chillers are expected to be serviced out of its Waltham service headquarters.
  • "The Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space continues to be a strong market for our chillers," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's CEO.
  • Price action: TGEN shares are trading lower by 1.05% at $1.89 on the last check Tuesday.

