Ho Chi Minh City Orders Samsung To Suspend Production Following Pandemic Resurgence: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
  • Ho Chi Minh City commanded Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) HCMC CE Complex and other factories in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park to suspend operations, Bloomberg reports.
  • The companies had to set up on-site sleeping accommodations for workers amid the pandemic resurgence as per the directive.
  • Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) test and assembly plant in the park was allowed to continue operations after setting up sleepover arrangements and reducing some of its operations.
  •  A fast-spreading outbreak led to a 15-day stay-home order in Ho Chi Minh City, beginning July 9.
  • Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.57% at $57.06 on the last check Tuesday.

Bloomberg

