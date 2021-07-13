Ho Chi Minh City Orders Samsung To Suspend Production Following Pandemic Resurgence: Bloomberg
- Ho Chi Minh City commanded Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) HCMC CE Complex and other factories in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park to suspend operations, Bloomberg reports.
- The companies had to set up on-site sleeping accommodations for workers amid the pandemic resurgence as per the directive.
- Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) test and assembly plant in the park was allowed to continue operations after setting up sleepover arrangements and reducing some of its operations.
- A fast-spreading outbreak led to a 15-day stay-home order in Ho Chi Minh City, beginning July 9.
- Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.57% at $57.06 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.