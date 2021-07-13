Dogness Shares Climb After Product Availability On HomeDepot.com
- Pet products manufacturer Dogness Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) said its products will be available on Home Depot Inc’s (NYSE: HD) HomeDepot.com, including the Dogness 3.2L Smart Fountain Plus and its smart retractable leashes.
- Dogness 3.2L Smart Fountain Plus features an automatic flow of clean water to remove foul odors and tastes that are common with traditional water bowls while encouraging pets to drink more.
- Dogness smart retractable leashes are designed with a durable stainless steel switching device to withstand pulling strength five times that of a pet's weight.
- "We are building momentum through innovation, product excellence, and by getting in front of customers in the retail and online platforms they are most comfortable using,” said CEO Silong Chen.
- Price action: DOGZ shares are trading higher by 4.21% at $2.23 on the last check Tuesday.
