Sierra Wireless Leverages Microsoft's Azure IoT Central For Asset Tracking Capabilities
- IoT solutions provider Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: SWIR) successfully integrated its managed IoT solution, Acculink, with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure IoT Central.
- Acculink helps companies track the location and condition of high-value and sensitive assets.
- Acculink addressed the three critical needs facing companies as they seek to track high-value and sensitive assets – real-time visibility, product-level tracking, and exception-based monitoring," Sierra Wireless SVP Jim Ryan said.
- Acculink was a big win for customers in logistics and supply chain management, allowing them to monitor the real-time status of their assets anywhere in the world, Microsoft VP Sam George said.
- Acculink gave Sierra Wireless multiple advantages, allowing them to accelerate their solution development efforts, deliver an offer that scales globally, and exploit Microsoft's large IoT Plug and Play device portfolio and device builder ecosystem.
- Price action: SWIR shares traded higher by 2.22% at $18.85 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.