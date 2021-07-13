Singapore Government Agency Forges Multi Year Contract With Bridgeline Digital's Site Search Platform Hawksearch
- Cloud-based marketing technology software provider Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) announced that a Singapore government agency had inked a 3-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.
- The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
- The agency collects taxes that account for about 70% of the government's operating revenue. They needed Hawksearch to provide a relevant and personalized search for all site visitors.
- Hawksearch is a site search and recommendation platform with an intelligent dashboard and broad suite of eCommerce apps.
- The arrangement emphasizes that a site search is a tool all websites can use outside of the eCommerce space, Bridgeline Digital CEO Ari Kahn said.
- Price action: BLIN shares traded higher by 20.6% at $7.25 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs SingaporeNews Contracts Tech Media