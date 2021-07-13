 Skip to main content

Singapore Government Agency Forges Multi Year Contract With Bridgeline Digital's Site Search Platform Hawksearch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 11:38am   Comments
  • Cloud-based marketing technology software provider Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLINannounced that a Singapore government agency had inked a 3-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.
  • The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
  • The agency collects taxes that account for about 70% of the government's operating revenue. They needed Hawksearch to provide a relevant and personalized search for all site visitors.
  • Hawksearch is a site search and recommendation platform with an intelligent dashboard and broad suite of eCommerce apps. 
  • The arrangement emphasizes that a site search is a tool all websites can use outside of the eCommerce space, Bridgeline Digital CEO Ari Kahn said.
  • Price action: BLIN shares traded higher by 20.6% at $7.25 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs SingaporeNews Contracts Tech Media

