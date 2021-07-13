 Skip to main content

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Moves Higher On FDA Acceptance Of Preclinical Module For Neuro-Spinal Implant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 9:13am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp's (NASDAQ: NVIV) preclinical module, which is one of three individual modules required for the Company's humanitarian device exemption (HDE) application for its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant. 
  • Acceptance of the module indicates that FDA has completed its review of this module of the HDE and has no outstanding questions. 
  • The FDA previously approved the review process for the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which includes three modules: Preclinical studies module, manufacturing module, and clinical data module.
  • InVivo is actively enrolling patients with acute spinal cord injury into its INSPIRE 2.0 study, a pivotal trial of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold.
  • The 20-patient trial is designed to expand upon the existing clinical evidence for the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold from the Company's INSPIRE 1.0 study.
  • Price Action: NVIV shares are up 16.7% at $0.79 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
