58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 5:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) shares jumped 311.6% to close at $17.00 on Monday after jumping 20% on Friday.
  • State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) shares surged 191% to close at $50.22 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Liberty Mutual Insurance for $52 per share in cash.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares climbed 104.3% to settle at $20.00 on Monday after jumping around 280% on Friday.
  • Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) rose 54.4% to close at $24.19 after jumping around 50% on Friday.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) jumped 40.9% to close at $12.68. Origin Agritech entered into an exclusive rights agreement with Biology Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences for its drought resistant GMO trait.
  • Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) jumped 38.5% to close at $3.20. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology recently entered into cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory to 'jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.'
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) gained 33.2% to close at $5.58 on continued momentum after a trader on social media noted high short interest in the stock. The stock is also trading on above-average volume.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) jumped 28.8% to settle at $10.60. The company will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Tuesday.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares gained 25.5% to close at $40.67 after the company reported data from its CDX-0159 Phase 1b study in chronic inducible urticaria. HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $36 to $50.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 25% to settle at $4.05.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 24.8% to close at $5.04. Integrated Media Technology recently inked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained 23.6% to settle at $4.98.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) gained 22.5% to close at $4.08. Antelope Enterprise, last month, priced its 913,875 share registered direct offering at $3.48 per share.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) jumped 21.9% to close at $6.45. TransCode Therapeutics recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) gained 20.8% to settle at $13.04.
  • AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) jumped 20.2% to close at $3.57.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 19.4% to close at $5.66 after jumping over 26% on Friday.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 19.2% to close at $3.47. Exela Technologies expanded its AI-enabled automation offering in the BPA space with Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) combined with its robotic process automation platform (EON).
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) surged 15.2% to close at $3.25.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) jumped 15.2% to close at $5.90. Alset EHome International announced a partnership between its subsidiary, Alset EHome Inc, and Tesla for an initial supply of Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls, and EV Chargers to be installed at single-family homes.
  • Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) gained 15.2% to close at $11.01.
  • Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) gained 13.1% to settle at $22.49. Sierra Oncology, last month, announced completion of enrollment for MOMENTUM Phase 3 trial.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 12.8% to close at $2.38.
  • HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) gained 12.7% to close at $6.04.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 11.9% to close at $117.26.
  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) rose 11.6% to settle at $15.79 after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the second quarter.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) gained 11.6% to close at $4.04.
  • Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) gained 11.5% to close at $4.1 after the company announced shareholders' approval of merger agreement.
  • Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares jumped 10% to close at $4.19 after gaining around 8% on Friday. Vinco Ventures shares, last month, announced it will spin out its Emmersive Entertainment unit.
  • Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) jumped 10.4% to settle at $19.04. Atlas Capital Resources II reported in a 13D filing an offer to Verso for $20 per share.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) jumped 7.5% to close at $6.57 after the company announced its EdisonFuture launched a next generation electric pickup truck.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) rose 7% to close at $58.64.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) gained 6.7% to close at $4.94.

Losers

  • Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) dipped 32.9% to close at $0.7050 on Monday. Toughbuilt Industries shares jumped over 45% on Friday after the company reported first-half sales through Amazon of $5.48 million, up 118% year over year.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares fell 32% to close at $10.84 after dropping over 33% on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies recently priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) declined 19.5% to close at $5.48 as the company reported a $50 million private placement.
  • UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) declined 19.4% to settle at $1.58 after climbing 30% on Friday.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dropped 18.6% to close at $37.99 as the stock pulled back following last week's surge amid profit taking.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 18.2% to settle at $3.86 possibly on continued profit-taking after the stock rallied last week.
  • Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 18.1% to close at $21.70 after surging 21% on Friday.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) fell 17.8% to close at $8.15.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) fell 17.5% to close at $4.62. AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares surged over 21% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
  • Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) fell 17.5% to close at $14.06. Novo Nordisk will acquire Prothena’s clinical stage antibody PRX004 and broader ATTR amyloidosis program.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell 17.3% to close at $40.69. Virgin Galactic Holdings is seeing a significant interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) dipped 17.1% to settle at $3.94.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 16.8% to close at $14.45.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 16.2% to settle at $9.65. NRx Pharmaceuticals and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative begun treating patients with inhaled Zyesami (Aviptadil) in the I-SPY COVID trial. NRX Pharmaceuticals also filed for offering of 8.76 million shares.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) declined 16.1% to close at $4.08.
  • Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 15.4% to close at $15.24. Pop Culture Group shares fell 8% on Friday on continued post-IPO volatility.
  • Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) dropped 14.6% to close at $11.96 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 14.4% to close at $7.28.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dropped 13.6% to close at $11.21.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares declined 12.6% to close at $21.70 after declining 8% on Friday.
  • iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) dropped 11.3% to close at $6.74.
  • Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) shares fell 11% to close at $3.71 after jumping 15% on Friday.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 10.9% to close at $10.02.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) dropped 9.3% to settle at $10.70.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 8.5% to close at $5.30.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

