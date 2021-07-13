Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for June is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index for small businesses is expected to edge lower to 99.2 in June from May's reading of 99.6.
- The Consumer Price Index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices have surpassed estimates in the previous three reports May, increasing a monthly 0.6% overall. However, consumer prices might rise 0.5% in June.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 12:45 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget statement for June will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect Treasury's monthly deficit of $206.0 billion in June.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 2:50 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets