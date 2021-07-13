 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 4:58am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for June is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index for small businesses is expected to edge lower to 99.2 in June from May's reading of 99.6.
  • The Consumer Price Index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices have surpassed estimates in the previous three reports May, increasing a monthly 0.6% overall. However, consumer prices might rise 0.5% in June.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 12:45 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget statement for June will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect Treasury's monthly deficit of $206.0 billion in June.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com