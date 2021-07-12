Disney To Raise ESPN+ Monthly, Annual Subscription Prices: What You Need To Know

What Happened: Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced Monday that starting on Aug. 13, both the monthly and annual subscription prices for ESPN+ will increase, according to Variety.

Previously costing $5.99 a month and $59.99 a year, ESPN+ will now cost $6.99 and $69.99, respectively.

Why This Matters: Launched in 2018, ESPN+ has provided exclusive content to users, including mock drafts from ESPN experts, Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for fantasy football, and much more. Furthermore, ESPN+ has partnered with companies such as UFC (NYSE: EDR) to offer discounted pay-per-view packages.

Disney offers a bundle of three exclusive content channels: ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. It remains to be seen whether this bundle will continue to exist and if the price will subsequently increase.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney closed 4.16% higher at $184.38 Monday.

Photo: the Disney+ platform.