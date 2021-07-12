 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Gainers

  • State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) shares jumped 189.5% to $49.96 after the company agreed to be acquired by Liberty Mutual Insurance for $52 per share in cash.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares surged 106.1% to $20.18 after jumping around 280% on Friday.
  • Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) gained 88.3% to $29.51 after jumping around 50% on Friday.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares gained 46% to $6.90 after jumping over 26% on Friday.
  • Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) jumped 41.3% to $3.2650. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology recently entered into cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory to 'jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.'
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares rose 31% to $42.44 after the company reported data from its CDX-0159 Phase 1b study in chronic inducible urticaria. HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $36 to $50.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 28.3% to $11.55 after the company announced it expanded its GMO trait portfolio.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) surged 27% to $5.33 on continued momentum after a trader on social media noted high short interest in the stock. The stock is also trading on above-average volume.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 20.1% to $15.51.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) rose 19.9% to $3.9901. Antelope Enterprise, last month, priced its 913,875 share registered direct offering at $3.48 per share.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 15.3% to $4.7635 after jumping 20% on Friday.
  • Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) jumped 14.4% to $4.28 after the company announced shareholders' approval of merger agreement.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 13% to $5.30 after dropping around 8% on Friday. ReShape Lifescience recently highlighted completion of lap-band manufacturing transition to Massachusetts-based manufacturer.
  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) gained 12.7% to $15.95 after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the second quarter.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) jumped 12% to $117.46.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) surged 11% to $6.77 after the company announced its EdisonFuture launched a next generation electric pickup truck.
  • Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 10.2% to $4.1992 after gaining around 8% on Friday. Vinco Ventures shares, last month, announced it will spin out its Emmersive Entertainment unit.
  • Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) gained 9.9% to $18.95. Atlas Capital Resources II reported in a 13D filing an offer to Verso for $20 per share.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 8.8% to $59.62.
  • Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 8% to $102.82. Cassava Sciences shares dropped 10% on Friday after STAT News reported 'FDA calls for federal investigation into [Biogen's] controversial Alzheimer's drug approval.'
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) gained 6.5% to $4.9268.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) dropped 28.7% to $0.7485. Toughbuilt Industries shares jumped over 45% on Friday after the company reported first-half sales through Amazon of $5.48 million, up 118% year over year.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares dipped 28.5% to $11.40 after dropping over 33% on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies recently priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
  • UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) fell 19.9% to $1.5701 after climbing 30% on Friday.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) fell 18.6% to $4.56. AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares surged over 21% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dropped 17% to $39.10 as the stock pulled back following last week's surge amid profit taking.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) declined 15.8% to $5.73 as the company reported a $50 million private placement.
  • Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares fell 15% to $22.55 after surging 21% on Friday.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) dipped 14.4% to $4.16.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) fell 14.1% to $8.45.
  • Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) fell 13.3% to $14.77. Novo Nordisk will acquire Prothena’s clinical stage antibody PRX004 and broader ATTR amyloidosis program.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 11.7% to $15.32.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell 11% to $43.81. Virgin Galactic Holdings is seeing a significant interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 9.9% to $10.12.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 9.5% to $31.57. Sentage shares surged around 600% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares declined 9.2% to $22.55 after declining 8% on Friday.
  • Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 8.7% to $16.46. Pop Culture Group shares fell 8% on Friday on continued post-IPO volatility.
  • Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) shares fell 7.3% to $3.8650 after jumping 15% on Friday.

