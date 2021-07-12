 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vitamin Shoppe Inks Sponsorship Deal With Olympics Wrestler David Taylor
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2021 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Vitamin Shoppe Inks Sponsorship Deal With Olympics Wrestler David Taylor

The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer and subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), has announced a sponsorship agreement with Olympics-bound wrestler David Taylor.

The Man In the Spotlight: Taylor, who is known to his fans as “Magic Man” for his penchant of comeback victories during difficult matches, won the 2018 World Champion in his 86-kilogram weight class. He was out of commission in 2019 due to a knee injury, but has since returned to form and gold-medaled at the 2021 Pan American Championships in May.

Earlier in his career, Taylor was a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a four-time Big Ten Conference champion, and a two-time winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy, the collegiate wrestling equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Taylor also won U.S. Open championships in 2015 and 2017.

Related Link: Stock Wars: WWE Vs. Live Nation Entertainment

The Right Stuff: While The Vitamin Shoppe did not provide details on the depth and scope of the sponsorship, CEO Sharon Leite praised Taylor’s training regimen as being aligned with its corporate focus.

“David has an unbridled competitive spirit, a sense of principled sportsmanship, and a dedication to family and healthy living that can inspire all of us,” she said. “His values are ones we proudly share at The Vitamin Shoppe and we look forward to supporting his journey on and off the wrestling mat in the coming years.”

Taylor is expected to go up against Iran’s Hassan Yazdani Charati, the 2016 Olympic champion in the 74-kilogram category, in Tokyo’s 86-kilogram category. Taylor defeated Yazdani when they last met in the 2018 World Championship.

Photo: Courtesy of The Vitamin Shoppe.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRG)

Franchise Group's The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With GHOST Lifestyle
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Dun & Bradstreet, Norfolk Southern And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Taylor Olympics sponsorship The Vitamin ShoppeNews Small Cap Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com