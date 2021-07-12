 Skip to main content

Why Apple May Be A Bigger Threat To Facebook Than Antitrust Concerns
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
Why Apple May Be A Bigger Threat To Facebook Than Antitrust Concerns

A federal court recently dismissed antitrust lawsuits against Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) after the Federal Trade Commision was unable to prove the company maintained a monopoly.

There isn't an immediate antitrust threat to big tech companies, but governments will inevitably want to reassert control, Elevation Partners' Roger McNamee said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

"Internet platforms have so much information about the people who use them, that they have the ability to be a catalytic force in politics," McNamee said. 

The greater immediate risk to Facebook is Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes, McNamee told CNBC.

The vast majority of people using Apple's iOS 14.5 are opting not to share data with Facebook and other platforms, he said, adding that it creates much more of a near-term risk for Facebook than antitrust. 

Apple's new privacy features could result in a meaningful drop in advertising revenue for Facebook, McNamee said. 

FB Price Action: Facebook has traded as high as $358.79 and as low as $226.90 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 0.48% at $353.50.

Photo by Coffee Bean from Pixabay.

