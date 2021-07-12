 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Apple Is Threatening To Quit UK Market
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Why Apple Is Threatening To Quit UK Market

In an unexpected turn of events, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has issued an ultimatum that could end iPhone sales in the U.K.

What Happened: Apple, through its lawyers, have signaled that the tech giant is mulling exiting the U.K. market if a domestic court imposed hefty fines on the company in a patent infringement lawsuit brought up by U.K. patent company Optis Cellular Technology, according to U.K. financial website This Is Money.

Optis has initiated legal proceedings against Apple accusing Cupertino of infringing on patents related to "standardized" smartphone technology in its products. The lawsuit is claiming damages as high as $7 billion, the report said.

A U.K. High Court ruling announced in June found Apple infringing two Optis patents that deal with how smartphones connect to 3G and 4G networks. The U.K. company has also reportedly brought several similar claims over patents related to other technologies Apple uses.

A trial scheduled to be held in 2022 will determine how much Apple is liable to pay, the report said. The U.K. Supreme Court ruled last year a U.K. court can decide the rate Apple has to pay for patents.

Related Link: What We Know About Apple's Next iPhone

High Court judge Justice Richard Meade said in a hearing in January that Apple may be disappointed by the rate set by the court and the only way to avoid a sanction is to exit the U.K. market.

"I am not sure that is right ... Apple's position is it should indeed be able to reflect on the terms and decide whether commercially it is right to accept them or to leave the U.K. market. There may be terms that are set by the court which are just commercially unacceptable," Apple's lawyer Marie Demetriou reportedly said.

Why It's Important: An exit from the U.K. is a highly improbable scenario given that it is a key market for Apple.

Apple does not break down U.K. revenues; it is reported as part of the contribution from Europe. In the fiscal year second quarter that ended March 31, Europe fetched revenues of $22.26 billion for Apple, or roughly 25% of the total.

Big techs such as Apple are being investigated globally by antitrust regulators for their dominant market positioning.

Related Link: Why This Apple Stock Analyst Says It's Time To Buy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Analyzing Apple's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Apple, Tesla, Nio, Palantir, And More: Stocks Norway's Largest Financial Services Group Bought In Q2
'Black Widow' Grosses Nearly 40% Of Its Total Debut Weekend Revenue From Disney+ At $60M
Virgin Galactic Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week; Krispy Kreme, AMC Other Top Interests
Why Jim Lebenthal Thinks Apple Stock Is Headed To $175 This Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com