PAE Bags $30m Task Order On Contract Field Team Maintenance Services For Aviation Maintenance And Logistics
- PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) has been awarded a task order valued at up to $30 million on the Contract Field Teams' Maintenance Services Contract for aviation maintenance and logistics.
- PAE to provide automated logistics support, maintenance, and repair of U.S. Army aircraft and equipment in the 1106th TASMG support region and services for the Army's National Maintenance Program.
- The work has a base period through June 2022 and may be extended to June 2024 through two one-year options.
- Price Action: PAE shares trading lower by 0.33% at $8.95 on the last check Monday.
