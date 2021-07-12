 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PAE Bags $30m Task Order On Contract Field Team Maintenance Services For Aviation Maintenance And Logistics

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
Share:
PAE Bags $30m Task Order On Contract Field Team Maintenance Services For Aviation Maintenance And Logistics
  • PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) has been awarded a task order valued at up to $30 million on the Contract Field Teams' Maintenance Services Contract for aviation maintenance and logistics.
  • PAE to provide automated logistics support, maintenance, and repair of U.S. Army aircraft and equipment in the 1106th TASMG support region and services for the Army's National Maintenance Program.
  • The work has a base period through June 2022 and may be extended to June 2024 through two one-year options.
  • Price Action: PAE shares trading lower by 0.33% at $8.95 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAE)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Department of DefenseNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com