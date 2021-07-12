Camping World, Overton's Launch Nautica Marine, Water And Outdoor Products
- Recreation Dealer Camping World Holding Inc (NYSE: CWH) and Overton's has launched Nautica branded products for the marine, water, and outdoor marketplace.
- The new range of Nautica branded products, exclusive to the U.S. and Canada, caters to life on the water, a key outdoor activity of the RV (Recreation Vehicle), and outdoor enthusiasts.
- The collection will feature a range of water skis, wakeboards, and life jackets. Accessories will include marine rope, boat covers, bimini tops, outdoor seating, tables and screen rooms.
- "We continue to listen to our customers, and they are telling and showing us that the RV is a means to support other active outdoor lifestyles such as boating, camping, hiking, biking, etc,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World.
- Price action: CWH shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $39.21 on the last check Monday.
