Camping World, Overton's Launch Nautica Marine, Water And Outdoor Products

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Camping World, Overton's Launch Nautica Marine, Water And Outdoor Products
  • Recreation Dealer Camping World Holding Inc (NYSE: CWH) and Overton's has launched Nautica branded products for the marine, water, and outdoor marketplace.
  • The new range of Nautica branded products, exclusive to the U.S. and Canada, caters to life on the water, a key outdoor activity of the RV (Recreation Vehicle), and outdoor enthusiasts.
  • The collection will feature a range of water skis, wakeboards, and life jackets. Accessories will include marine rope, boat covers, bimini tops, outdoor seating, tables and screen rooms.
  • "We continue to listen to our customers, and they are telling and showing us that the RV is a means to support other active outdoor lifestyles such as boating, camping, hiking, biking, etc,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World.
  • Price action: CWH shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $39.21 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Travel General

