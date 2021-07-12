SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Introduces Electric Pickup Truck
- Renewable energy company SPI Energy Co Ltd's (NASDAQ: SPI) EdisonFuture, Inc and Phoenix Motor Inc subsidiary launched its next-generation electric pickup truck, EF1-T.
- EdisonFuture partnered with Icona and leading automaker partners to develop the truck.
- The EF1-T standard model has a total power of 350 kilowatts (kW). EdisonFuture's top-of-the-line "Super" model offers 600kW.
- The EF1-T e-pickup trucks' solar mosaic technology provides a stunning visual signature and harnesses the power of the sun to recharge the batteries.
- Price action: SPI shares traded higher by 27% at $7.79 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
