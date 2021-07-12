 Skip to main content

Penn National Gaming Set to Open Hollywood Casino York In August

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 11:12am   Comments
  • Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is set to open Hollywood Casino York to the public on Thursday, August 12, 2021, located in the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township. It is Penn National's third facility in Pennsylvania.
  • The 80,000 square foot facility will have about 500 slot machines and 24 table games, with a capacity for up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games.
  • The casino will also offer a Barstool Sportsbook and race book; Diner & Drinks, a casual restaurant and bar; and the Classic Grill grab-and-go eatery.
  • Penn already owns the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville and The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington.
  • Next in line, Hollywood Casino Morgantown is scheduled for opening later this year.
  • Price action: PENN shares are trading lower by 0.14% at $73.22 on the last check Monday.

