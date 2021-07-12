24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares rose 67.7% to $16.42 in pre-market trading after jumping around 280% on Friday.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 30.6% to $6.19 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Friday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares rose 25% to $40.54 in pre-market trading following a data readout from Phase 1b trial of CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) rose 21.9% to $4.06 in pre-market trading. Antelope Enterprise, last month, priced its 913,875 share registered direct offering at $3.48 per share.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) rose 15.3% to $6.12 in pre-market trading.
- Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) shares rose 14.8% to $5.88 in pre-market trading. Alset EHome International, last month, announced a partnership between its subsidiary, Alset EHome Inc, and Tesla for an initial supply of Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls, and EV Chargers to be installed at single-family homes.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares rose 14.3% to $30.29 in pre-market trading after surging 21% on Friday.
- Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 13.7% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday. Vinco Ventures shares, last month, announced it will spin out its Emmersive Entertainment unit.
- Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 12.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology recently entered into cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory to 'jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.'
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 10.5% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Friday. ReShape Lifescience recently highlighted completion of lap-band manufacturing transition to Massachusetts-based manufacturer.
- Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) rose 10.5% to $7.80 in pre-market trading. Orbsat, last month, reported closing of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) rose 10% to $54.10 in pre-market trading. Virgin Galactic Holdings is seeing a significant interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 7% to $101.99 in pre-market trading. Cassava Sciences shares dropped 10% on Friday after STAT News reported 'FDA calls for federal investigation into [Biogen's] controversial Alzheimer's drug approval.'
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) rose 6.4% to $19.17 in pre-market trading. Pop Culture Group shares fell 8% on Friday on continued post-IPO volatility.
- AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares rose 5.7% to $13.49 in pre-market trading. AST SpaceMobile recently inaugurated its U.K. headquarters in the Space Park Leicester complex..
Losers
- Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 14% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. Toughbuilt Industries shares jumped over 45% on Friday after the company reported first-half sales through Amazon of $5.48 million, up 118% year over year.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) fell 9.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after climbing 30% on Friday.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 8% to $12.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 9% on Friday.
- SeaChange International Inc (NYSE: SEAC) shares fell 7.6% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. SeaChange International recently introduced StreamVid™ platform.
- LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 6.2% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Friday.
- TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) shares fell 5.8% to $6.72 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday. The company, last week, issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: UTME) shares fell 5.5% to $10.60 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday.
- Transcode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) fell 5.1% to $5.02 in pre-market trading. TransCode Therapeutics gained 32% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) shares fell 5% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday.
