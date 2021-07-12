Barclays Initiates Coverage On SpaceMobile With Overweight, Sees 127% Upside
- Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard initiated coverage of SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) with an Overweight rating and a $29 price target, implying a 127.3% upside.
- SpaceMobile’s unique proposition, significant addressable market, and goal of extending mobile coverage everywhere via satellite seek to address a growing policy priority for governments bridging the digital divide. Robilliard sees a compelling investment opportunity if the technology works as planned and management executes.
- The company just launched its U.K. headquarter at Space Park Leicester.
- Price action: ASTS shares traded higher by 8.9% at $13.90 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for ASTS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Jun 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
