Barclays Initiates Coverage On SpaceMobile With Overweight, Sees 127% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Barclays Initiates Coverage On SpaceMobile With Overweight, Sees 127% Upside
  • Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard initiated coverage of SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) with an Overweight rating and a $29 price target, implying a 127.3% upside.
  • SpaceMobile’s unique proposition, significant addressable market, and goal of extending mobile coverage everywhere via satellite seek to address a growing policy priority for governments bridging the digital divide. Robilliard sees a compelling investment opportunity if the technology works as planned and management executes.
  • The company just launched its U.K. headquarter at Space Park Leicester.
  • Price action: ASTS shares traded higher by 8.9% at $13.90 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for ASTS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jun 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy

